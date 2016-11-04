Blackduck City Council to review road construction progress
The Blackduck City Council will meet Monday to discuss the progress of the road construction project along Summit Avenue.
Construction technician Brandon Carlson of Widseth Smith Nolting will give an update as far as where the project stands and what happens next. A work session for Blackduck Trail Project Phase 2 will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
Jackie Meixner, housing director of the Headwaters Regional Development Corp., is scheduled to present on the Small Cities Housing Rehab project that is in the works.
City Administrator Christina Regas is due to report that Canvass General Elections is at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 and a work session for the 2017 fees and charges will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
Other items on the agenda:
A wine tasting will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 at The Pond.
The Blackduck Development Corp. monthly meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Good Samaritan Society Community Room.
The Blackduck Chamber of Commerce will meet at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Duck In and Eat restaurant.
- The IMPACT 20/20 Housing Summit will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.