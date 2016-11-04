Election time arrives: Area races on the ballot come Tuesday

Kelliher’s Darin Latterell is running for Mayor, with candidates Frank Duresky, Dawn Jensen, Rachel Jorgensen and Al Nolan for the school board. Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. at City Hall, located at 217 Main Street E.

Northome’s Darlene Delight, Douglass Fee and Robert “Bob” Zimmer are candidates for Mayor and Jack White is the candidate for City Council.

Turtle River polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Polls are located at Turtle River Town Hall, 9883 S Arm Court NE.

Funkley, Tenstrike, Nebish, Shooks and Waskish’s polling places are located at the Beltrami County Auditor at 701 Minnesota Ave NW in Bemidji. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Town Hall in Hines, located at 22009 Wood Lane NE will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A full list of polling places and times for each county and township can be found in the Wednesday, Nov. 2, issue of The Bemidji Pioneer.