Suicide support group meeting canceled

BEMIDJI -- The November meeting for the Heartbeat Suicide Loss Survivor support group has been cancelled. The next meeting will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Evergreen Youth and Family Services Drop In Center, 610 Patriot Drive NW. For more information, contact Stephanie Downey at (218) 441-4565 or sdowney@evergreenyfs.org or Barb Bjerke at (218) 556- 9698. The Beltrami Area Suicide Prevention Program provides referral information and resources to survivors of suicide loss.