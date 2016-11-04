ALL presentation on advanced care planning

Papke-Larson says that "Our modern healthcare's focus on curing illness, saving and extending life has given us the truly amazing gift that the average life expectancy has jumped from 46 years in 1900 to 78 years in 2013. One of the unintended consequences is that at some point in the future seven out of 10 of us will be unable to make our own healthcare decisions. When that time comes you may well be asked to make these decisions for someone close to you or they may be asked to make them for you.”

The presentation will explore some of the historical, cultural and personal components that go into making these often difficult decisions.

Appointments can also be set up with Papke-Larson for future one-on-one conversations to review or to finalize an advanced health directive.

All are invited to the presentation. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 am.