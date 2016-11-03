Jourdain, 17, was last seen on the 500 block of Wood Avenue in Bemidji around midnight on Monday. Police and Jourdain’s family are asking residents to check buildings, campers or other structures on their property.

Nicole Buckanaga, Jourdain’s aunt, said the family is sure that Jourdain did not run away, and that they are “bracing for the worst.”

“He’s not the type to run away,” Buckanaga said. “He has no reason to run away, and he’s a very school-oriented, quiet young man...it’s just really odd.”

Jourdain’s family, including Alex Tanner, the aunt who raised him, have been searching the area and hope to conduct a larger search before Saturday’s deer hunting opener. Buckanaga said the family is concerned about hypothermia.

Jourdain is described as a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound Native American male with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

If you have had contact with Jourdain since that time, or know his current whereabouts, police are asking that you contact the law enforcement center at (218) 333-9111.