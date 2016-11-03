Women’s Fund to grant projects

Preference will be given to projects that reflect the National Women’s History Month theme: “Honoring Trailblazing Women in Labor and Business.” Programs must take place within the timeframe of the month-long celebration in March 2017.

The Women’s Fund will consider grant applications from school districts, universities and colleges, nonprofit organizations, historical societies and community service groups. Counties served by the Women’s Fund include Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau.

Funds may be used for speakers, educational materials and program delivery expenses for seminars, conferences and workshops that are being held in the 12-county service area. Funds are not available for scholarships for higher education. The number of awards and dollar amounts will be determined by how many qualified applications are received.

To qualify for consideration, events must be open to the public, non-discriminatory, and appeal to all women, regardless of age, race and educational attainment. There will be a number of grants up to $1500 available to qualified applicants. Requirements include clear goals and action steps for completing the project including a description of working relationship with other partner and funding sources, potential success of the program and evidence of an evaluation plan.

The deadline for submission of proposals is Dec. 1. Funds will be awarded by Jan. 1. The application is available online at www.nwmf.org or contact Brina at (218) 759-2057 or brinae@nwmf.org.