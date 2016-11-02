Sophie, age 6, is diagnosed with Trisomy 10 and Turner Syndrome, which are both chromosomal disorders.

"It causes a lot of medical complications," said Sarah Reiners, Sophie's mother. "She had open-heart surgery at 2 because she had an (Atrial Septal Defect) repair, she had G-tube surgery after she came home from the NICU, she had to have her tonsils removed because she has apneas, and she's got tubes in her ears. She just started major spine surgery at 4, so she's been through that for the last two years. She's been through a lot."

Luckily for Sophie, Spinal Health Professionals in Bemidji raised $10,000 in about 18 months for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which went to the Reiners family.

"Every new patient that comes to our clinic has the option to donate and quite a few of them do," said Gabrielle Linsmeier of Spinal Health Professionals. "Their first visit is valued at $250 but we only charge $40 and then donate that money. We were hoping there was something in the Bemidji area that we could donate to."

The money raised went to a local Make-A-Wish recipient, but it wasn't until the donation was submitted that the staff found out it was going to Sophie.

"We got a really beautiful camper with lots of room for her," Reiners said. "All of her equipment can be plugged in so she can eat, or if she needs oxygen."

Reiners said the family went camping eight times over the summer but stayed close to home, visiting Long Lake in Bagley and Lake Bemidji State Park over the Fourth of July.

"We're hoping to go up the North Shore and my son went to Wolf Ridge with his class and he said we should go there, but I haven't checked into it yet," said Reiners.

"Sophie loves being outside. She gets mad if she's inside," Reiners said. "She's a happy kid. She loves animals and nature."

This is not the first time Spinal Health Professionals has raised money to give back to the community. They are currently raising money to donate to Great River Rescue, said Linsmeier.

"It's so cool that (they) do that for different non-profits," Reiners said. "It's really special when the organization gives back to the community."