Wilton man charged with robbery

The woman told deputies that two men had attacked her boyfriend outside of their Wilton apartment, then took her cell phone at gunpoint. She told deputies that Paddy was one of the men, and that he lives at the same address in a different apartment.

According to the complaint, the alleged victim said she tried to call 911 on her cell phone before the men took it. The men then searched her apartment and left, telling her they would be back.

As of Oct. 24, Paddy and another man were being held in the Red Lake jail after being stopped by Red Lake police who, according to the complaint, found guns and ammunition. The second man described the attack to officers, and said he and Paddy threw the victim's phone into a ditch. Officers were able to retrieve the phone.

The Pioneer has not located any charges against the second man, and is choosing not to name him.

Paddy is scheduled to appear in Beltrami County Court on Nov. 7.