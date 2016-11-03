Eggers pens 'The Search of Beltrami's Heart' about Giacomo Beltrami
BEMIDJI—"The Search of Beltrami's Heart: Minnesota's Forgotten Hero" a book written by Bemidji writer John Eggers, with illustrations by Chris Pash, is now available. The book focuses on Giacomo Beltrami and who he was; a journey from northern Italy in the 1800s to northern Minnesota's Beltrami County. The book will "help you learn why this nice fellow from Italy is truly one of Minnesota's forgotten heroes and why many believe he was the first white person to discover the northernmost source of the Mississippi," a release said.
This year is Beltrami County's Sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary.
Eggers is a weekly columnist for the Pioneer who also has written several other books.
Eggers and Pash will be showing the book at several upcoming events including:
• Annual Lefse Festival, sponsored by Bemidji Sunrise Rotary, held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
• Beltrami County Historical Society Veterans Dinner scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.
• Book-signing event at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Beltrami County History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.
During these events, there will be a silent auction for a copy of the original illustrations from the book. The book can be purchased at Luekens North, Bemidji Woolen Mills, Harmony Food Co-op and the Beltrami History Center as well online at JohnRogerEggers.com. Cost is $15.