This year is Beltrami County's Sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary.

Eggers is a weekly columnist for the Pioneer who also has written several other books.

Eggers and Pash will be showing the book at several upcoming events including:

• Annual Lefse Festival, sponsored by Bemidji Sunrise Rotary, held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

• Beltrami County Historical Society Veterans Dinner scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

• Book-signing event at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Beltrami County History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

During these events, there will be a silent auction for a copy of the original illustrations from the book. The book can be purchased at Luekens North, Bemidji Woolen Mills, Harmony Food Co-op and the Beltrami History Center as well online at JohnRogerEggers.com. Cost is $15.