Crime report for Nov. 1

Burglary

2:44 a.m. Deputies responded to the burglary of a residence at the 500 block of Justice Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Accident

3:33 p.m. Officers received a report of a three-vehicle crash with injuries on Middle School Drive NW.

DWI

12:41 p.m. A 52-year-old female was arrested for DWI after a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of 16th Street NW and America Avenue NW.

Robbery

2:05 a.m. A 26-year-old male and a 27-year-old male were arrested and an officer took a report of a theft of a vehicle at gunpoint in the city of Bemidji.

Traffic Stop

12:13 a.m. A 21-year-old female, a 20-year-old female and an 18-year-old female were arrested for drug charges during a traffic stop at the intersection of 30th Street NW and Hannah Avenue NW.