BEMIDJI -- Sanford Bemidji Heart and Vascular Center offers heart and vascular screenings, along with other screening services to provide a more detailed look at one’s overall health. The Heart Screen is recommended for people between 40 and 75 years of age. The screen uses advanced tools and diagnostics to uncover critical details about one’s heart health. Screenings includes an EKG, non-fasting cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, Framingham Score, the risk estimate for developing heart disease in the next 10 years and a heart calcium score, which may or may not be done, depending on screening results. The Vascular Screen analyzes critical details about the health of the vascular system. This screen is for those 40 years of age and older. Type 1 diabetics should get screened at age 30 or older. Screenings include stroke and carotid artery ultrasound, abdominal aortic aneurysm ultrasound and ankle and brachial index. Cost is $35 for the Heart Screen and Vascular Screen. If a heart calcium scoring is recommended, there is an additional cost of $50. For more information, visit sanfordhealth.org, keywords: Bemidji screening. Register for the screens by calling (218) 333-2487