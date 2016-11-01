Hours set for Operation Christmas Child

Evangelical Free Church of Bemidji will serve as local collection site. Hours for donations, during National Collection Week, are as follows:

1 - 5 p.m. Nov. 14, Nov. 15, Nov. 16, Nov. 17, Nov. 18

9 a.m. - noon. Nov. 19

8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Nov. 20

8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Nov. 21

Other collection sites include the following cities: Baxter, Little Falls, Aitkin, Long Prairie, Pine River, Grand Rapids and Wadena. A full list of area collection locations and times can be found online at www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call (612) 518-9398 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. By going online to give the suggested donation of $7 per shoebox gift, participants can follow their box to discover where in the world it will be delivered.