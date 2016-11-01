Hours set for Operation Christmas Child
BEMIDJI -- Several area locations will serve as collection sites this year for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child. During National Collection Week, from Nov. 14 – 21, Bemidji residents are encouraged to donate shoeboxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items, notes of encouragement and toys, such as a doll or soccer ball, according to a release. This year, Bemidji and surrounding cities residents hope to contribute more than 13,756 shoebox gifts toward the 2016 global goal of reaching 12 million children, the release said.
Evangelical Free Church of Bemidji will serve as local collection site. Hours for donations, during National Collection Week, are as follows:
1 - 5 p.m. Nov. 14, Nov. 15, Nov. 16, Nov. 17, Nov. 18
9 a.m. - noon. Nov. 19
8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Nov. 20
8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Nov. 21
Other collection sites include the following cities: Baxter, Little Falls, Aitkin, Long Prairie, Pine River, Grand Rapids and Wadena. A full list of area collection locations and times can be found online at www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call (612) 518-9398 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. By going online to give the suggested donation of $7 per shoebox gift, participants can follow their box to discover where in the world it will be delivered.