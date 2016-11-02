BEMIDJI -- A collaboration between artists from Japan and the United States to reflect on catastrophic events that have taken place in both nations will be featured in BSU’s Talley Gallery, beginning Thursday. An opening reception for the exhibit, featuring Japanese artist Ruriko Miyamoto and American artist Katherine Sandnas, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The “Collaboration Between Japan and the United States of America” exhibit will be open in the gallery through Dec. 8. The exhibits reflect on events such as the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States; the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear reactor disaster; atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II and Victory in the Pacific day. This exhibition is made possible in part by a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council. The Talley Gallery is located Bridgeman Hall room 140 on the BSU campus. The gallery is barrier-free and open at no charge to the public. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Friday.