Open chess playing session Sunday
BEMIDJI -- The Headwaters Chess Program will host a free open chess playing session from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sundayat the Headwaters School of Music and the Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Under the direction of Caleb Erickson, the Headwaters Chess Program welcomes novice as well as experienced chess players of all ages, including adults, a release said.
The program includes free open league play on the first Sundays, and tournaments on second Sundays of each month. Entry fee is $10. Private lessons are available for $35 for a two-hour session. For more information, call (218) 444-5606 or emailheadwatersschool@yahoo.com.