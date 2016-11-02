Cancer mutual help group scheduled
BEMIDJI -- Cancer Concerns and Connections will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunnarborg home, 5818 Birchmont Drive. This month’s discussion will be presented by Jasmine Kamboj, a medical oncologist, who has recently joined the Sanford Bemidji Cancer Center. She will share her areas of expertise and how she envisions working with cancer families in our Bemidji area, a release said.
Starting in November, Cancer Concerns and Connections will meet on the second Tuesday of the month. The goal of this support group is to share information, understanding and hope with patients, caregivers and friends, all included on the cancer journey, the release said.
The monthly meetings begin at 7 p.m. and finish about 8:30 p.m. After the meeting, there is an informal opportunity for participants to interact with the presenter, meet one another and share their stories in “The Sodaroom.”
For more information, contact, Tom or Yvonne Sunnarborg by phone at (218) 751-8343, or by email at artroom@paulbunyan.net or call Sanford Bemidji Cancer Center at (218) 333-4600.