Cancer mutual help group scheduled

Starting in November, Cancer Concerns and Connections will meet on the second Tuesday of the month. The goal of this support group is to share information, understanding and hope with patients, caregivers and friends, all included on the cancer journey, the release said.

The monthly meetings begin at 7 p.m. and finish about 8:30 p.m. After the meeting, there is an informal opportunity for participants to interact with the presenter, meet one another and share their stories in “The Sodaroom.”

For more information, contact, Tom or Yvonne Sunnarborg by phone at (218) 751-8343, or by email at artroom@paulbunyan.net or call Sanford Bemidji Cancer Center at (218) 333-4600.