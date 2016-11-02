BEMIDJI -- Ross Flom, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Brigham Young University, will present a Honors Council Lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday in Hagg-Sauer Hall room 107 on the BSU campus. Flom's research examines perceptual and cognitive development in children during the first three years of their lives, according to a release, which added the presentation will “describe and provide evidence to support that knowledge arises from the child’s active exploration of the world where the infant or child learns their behavior is prospective, and that actions can have an effect on his or her environment.”