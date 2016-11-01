Crime report for Oct. 31

4:32 p.m. The Sheriff's Office attempted an investigation of a possible domestic assault at the 40700 block of Highway 72 NE.

Assist

10:45 p.m. Deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 89 NW and Great Divide Road NW, during which a 28-year-old female and a 33-year-old male were arrested. They were transported to the Beltrami County Jail without incident.

Theft

7:47 a.m. The Sheriff's Office received a report of theft of construction tools and equipment from a job site at the 2800 block of Sumac Road NE.

11:03 a.m. Deputies received a report of the theft of an electronic device from a motor vehicle at the 300 block of Paul Miller Lane NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Accident

9:27 a.m. A 22-year-old female and a 54-year-old female were cited after officers responded to the intersection of Highway 197 and Middle School Drive NW for a two-vehicle crash with unknown injuries.

Robbery

9:30 p.m. An officer was flagged down at a convenience store at the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW after an unknown male attempted to forcibly take a female's wallet. A 35-year-old male suspect was located and arrested.

Theft

8:44 a.m. Officers received a report of the theft of a campaign sign at the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue SE.