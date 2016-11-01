Crime report for Oct. 28-30

12:49 a.m. Saturday. Deputies received a report of an assault at the 100 block of Northern Avenue NE.

Assist

1:14 p.m. Saturday. Deputies assisted Beltrami County Jail staff after an inmate attempted suicide by hanging. The inmate was found to be OK upon arrival.

4:40 a.m. Sunday. A 47-year-old male was arrested at the intersection of Mission Road SE and Roosevelt Road SE.

Burglary

4:19 p.m. Friday. A 25-year-old male was arrested after deputies received a call from a person at the 4800 block of Jackpine Road NW requesting assistance with property retrieval. The caller had returned home to find the door to a residence kicked in, and the property was found.

Disturbing the Peace

10:28 p.m. Friday. Thirteen people — six 18-year-olds and seven juveniles — were cited for minor consumption after deputies received a disturbance complaint at the 17600 block of Gull Lake Loop Road NE.

DWI

11:08 p.m. Saturday. A 30-year-old male was arrested for DWI after a traffic stop at the intersection of Fiddle Lane SW and Division Street W.

3:44 a.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old male was arrested for DWI after a one-vehicle crash at the 300 block of Highway 71 NE.

Harassment

9:12 a.m. Friday. Deputies received a report of threats made on Facebook at the 200 block of Spirit Avenue NW.

Suspicious

3:03 a.m. Saturday. A 22-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the intersection of Highway 2 W and Adams Ave NW.

Theft

11:09 a.m. Friday. Deputies received a report of the theft of an outboard motor at the 10200 block of Battle Road NE.

7:29 a.m. Saturday. Deputies received a report of a vehicle stolen from a driveway at the 2500 block of Norway Bluff Drive SE. There were no witnesses, the vehicle was entered at stolen.

Traffic Stop

8:20 p.m. Sunday. A 27-year-old male was arrested for violating an order for protection and two 18-year-old females were arrested for various charges during a traffic stop at the intersection of Saint Peter Lane NW and Highway 89 NW.

Vehicle Calls/Complaints

9:27 a.m. Friday. A driver and passenger were arrested and another passenger was cited after officers received a driving complaint near the intersection of Averi Circle NW and Grant Valley Road.

Warrant

9:35 a.m. Friday. A 28-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

10:05 a.m. Friday. A 31-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

3:59 p.m. Friday. A 26-year-old male and a 29-year-old female were arrested on outstanding Beltrami County warrants at the 7300 block of Beaulieu Circle.

6:32 p.m. Friday. A 31-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

1:49 p.m. Saturday. A 38-year-old male was arrested on an out-ofcounty warrant at the 900 block of 26th Street NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

Assault

1 a.m. Sunday. A 35-year-old male was arrested on multiple charges after officers responded to a report of a fight at the 100 block of Central Avenue SE.

Burglary

9:18 p.m. Sunday. A 39-year-old female was arrested after officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the 800 block of Lake Avenue NE.

Disorderly conduct

2:08 a.m. Friday. A 25-year-old male with a felony warrant was arrested after diving through a window and fighting with officers at the 800 block of 29th Street NW.

Suicide

Warrant

1:35 p.m. Saturday. A 32-year-old male was arrested on a warrant and a 32-year-old female was taken to a hospital for further treatment after officers responded to a disturbing-the-peace complaint at the 1100 block of 2nd Street SE.

8:52 p.m. Saturday. A 30-year-old female was arrested for several charges and warrants during a traffic stop at the intersection of America Avenue NW and 14th Street NW.

3:39 a.m. Sunday. A 34-year-old female was arrested for a felony warrant after an officer assisted the county with a welfare check at the 2100 block of Roosevelt Road SE.