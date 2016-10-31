Assault case against Bemidji woman dismissed

Onawa Dunn, 41, of Bemidji, pleaded not guilty to the charge of second-degree assault in August. Her trial was set to begin Monday, but was canceled after the case's dismissal.

Dunn was arrested July 9 after police received a report of an assault near the old Pamida Building in downtown Bemidji. Upon their arrival they located a woman with a swollen left cheek and lip and blood around her nose, according to a complaint against Dunn.

The alleged victim and a witness described a suspect and officers later located Dunn. Officers later retrieved a cell phone with a video of the assault.

Dunn is no longer being held in the Beltrami County Jail.