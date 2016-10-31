Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Assault case against Bemidji woman dismissed

    By Grace Pastoor Today at 6:36 p.m.

    BEMIDJI—The case against a Bemidji woman accused of hitting another woman in the face with a glass bottle was dismissed Friday after the Beltrami County Attorney's Office was unable to locate the alleged victim and a witness.

    Onawa Dunn, 41, of Bemidji, pleaded not guilty to the charge of second-degree assault in August. Her trial was set to begin Monday, but was canceled after the case's dismissal.

    Dunn was arrested July 9 after police received a report of an assault near the old Pamida Building in downtown Bemidji. Upon their arrival they located a woman with a swollen left cheek and lip and blood around her nose, according to a complaint against Dunn.

    The alleged victim and a witness described a suspect and officers later located Dunn. Officers later retrieved a cell phone with a video of the assault.

    Dunn is no longer being held in the Beltrami County Jail.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalOnawa DunnCrimecourts
    Grace Pastoor

    Grace Pastoor covers crime, courts and social issues for the Bemidji Pioneer. Contact her at (218) 333-9796 or gpastoor@bemidjipioneer.com

    gpastoor@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9796
    Advertisement