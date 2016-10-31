GigaZone Gaming Championship set for Nov. 12

"Northern Minnesota's best League of Legends teams will compete for more than $4,500 in cash and prizes," Paul Bunyan Communications said in a press release. The GigaZone is the high-speed internet service of Paul Bunyan Communications.

In addition to the League of Legends Tournament, the public is invited to participate in open gaming and tournaments of "Street Fighter 5," "Mario Kart 8," "Donkey Kong" and "Magic the Gathering." Admission is free and there will be door prizes including an Oculus Rift, a virtual reality headset.

For more information on the GigaZone Gaming Championships, visit www.gigazonegaming.com.