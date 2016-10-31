Kay Murphy, secretary for the Friends of the Carnegie, said the volunteer organization received $345,957 as part of a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage grant provided by the Minnesota Historical Society. With the grant, the group has finally crossed the $1 million milestone, with a total amount of $1.3 million.

The goal for the group is to eventually raise $1.6 million, so there is $300,000 remaining to raise. The project is to move the Carnegie back 17 feet from its current position alongside Bemidji Avenue North to avoid damage from street maintenance. Additionally, the funds will go toward restoring the historic building's exterior, such as repairing stones and bricks, and working on the interior with upgrades to the building's HVAC systems, windows and handicap accessibility.

For Murphy, the grant is a major step forward for the organization, a group that's been working on fundraising for the restoration since 2012. Part of that effort more recently had been working to obtain the Minnesota Historical Society grant, yet the group was unsuccessful in its previous two attempts.

However, that all changed with the third application that's pushed the effort to within $300,000 of its goal.

"We're here, we got it," Murphy said. "Putting us over $1 million dollars is huge. We're excited to get this going. It's been a lot of volunteer work and it's come from a group of dedicated people in our community that has made this happen."

Moving forward, Murphy said the organization will continue to fundraise for the restoration. For example, the group is working to organize its fourth annual Winter Tea event on Dec. 3.

If the rest of the fundraising goes according to plan, Murphy said the group has plans and specs ready to go out for bids this winter, if approved by the Bemidji City Council.

Once the project is finished, Murphy said the upstairs of the building, built in 1909, will be open for rentals while the lower level will have space for two office areas.