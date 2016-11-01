Childbirth education classes scheduled

For the classroom option: Over the course of four evenings, experienced labor and delivery nurses provide information about what to expect during childbirth. The next session of classroom childbirth education will be held Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. All classes meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the hospital’s east lobby.

A one-day class option is also available. The all-day class is scheduled for Dec. 3. The class runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and meets in the east lobby of the hospital.

For the online option: “Understanding Birth” online class offers 24/7 access to learn more about the childbirth experience when and where convenient. Upon registration, a unique login and password are provided. The online version includes videos and interactive activities.

Both options cover stages of labor and birth; coaching the mother through labor and delivery; coping with contractions and use of relaxation techniques; options for controlling pain during labor; Cesarean birth and what to expect once home.

Cost is $25 and includes a hospital tour. For a schedule, to register or for more information, contact Sanford Bemidji’s Center for Learning Department at (218) 333-5578 or by email at education-BEM@sanfordhealth.org.