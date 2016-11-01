Upcoming Great River Rescue fundraising events

Donations can be scheduled online at the GiveMN website, https://www.givemn.org/organization/greatriverrescue, any time throught Nov. 17.

Santa Paws, sponsored by Paul Bunyan Communications, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 and noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at Great River Rescue, 1612 Carr Lake Road SE. For a $20 donation, attendees will receive a 5” x 7” photo of you, your family and your pets from Image Photography of Bemidji. Other packages will be available for purchase. Hot apple cider and holiday treats will be available. Sign up by calling (218) 751-7910 or online www.greatriverrescue.com.