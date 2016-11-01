Living Well with Diabetes set for Nov. 15
BEMIDJI -- Sanford Bemidji Diabetes Education will host its free “Living Well with Diabetes” gathering from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 15 in conference room C at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Attendees do not need to register ahead of time.
Alicia VanDenHeuvel will present the latest information about carbohydrate counting for people living with diabetes. The meetings are designed for people interested in learning about health and wellness as it relates to diabetes management. Anyone living with diabetes, anyone who has a family member or friend living with diabetes or individuals interested in learning more about diabetes are welcome to attend.