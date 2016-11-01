Caregivers support class begins Nov. 15

WALKER -- Powerful Tools for Caregivers, a class designed to provide skills needed to take care of yourself as a caregiver and increase your confidence to provide care in difficult situations, will held at 6 p.m. Nov. 15, Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 at at the Access North Office, 8245 Industrial Park Road, Suite B, in Walker. Faith in Action for Cass County will sponsor the three-week program. Theresa Eclov and Mary Ann McArdle, certified Powerful Tools class leaders, will share tools and resources to help you reduce stress, improve self-confidence, balance your life, better communicate your feelings, increase ability to make decisions, and learn to locate helpful resources.