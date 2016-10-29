Area Halloween events scheduled

• Sanford Bagley is hosting its annual Halloween event, Haunted Hallways from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Sanford Bagley Medical Center, 203 Fourth St. NW in Bagley. The entrance to the event is at the back of the hospital. Admission is free and children of all ages are welcome to attend. For more information about Haunted Hallways, contact Sanford Bagley at (218) 694-6501.

• Sweet Treat Shelter at Farm By The Lake. Local businesses will, for the third year, be set up at Farm By The Lake (Bagley) in the picnic shelter to provide a safe and fun-filled Halloween experience for children. Candy handout will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. A costume contest starts at 6 p.m. Contest age categories are ages 0-5, 6-10 with cash prizes to be awarded.

• Choice Therapy will host its annual Halloween party from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at Choice Therapy, 3835 Supreme Court NW, Suite 2. There is no cost to participate. Children and their parents are welcome to participate in games, candy and fun. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to come in costume. For more information, call (218) 444-8280.

• BSU's annual student-hosted trick-or-treating event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in Oak, Pine, Tamarack, Linden and Birch residence halls on the BSU campus. Many floors will be decorated in Halloween themes for the event, with students participating in costumes of their own. The activity is free and open to everyone. Trick or treaters can stop by the front desk of each hall for lists of participating rooms, which will be marked with an orange 'Trick or Treat' tag. Some lobbies and lounges will feature games and prizes for children along with snacks for their families.

• Treats for Tots from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will be held at three locations on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.: the Event Center at Northern Lights Casino in Walker; the Boys & Girls Club in Cass Lake and Morse Town Hall in Deer River.

