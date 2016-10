The final $5,000 prize was split between the last two names in the drawing. Bill Batchelder and John Liapis were the winners.

The Bemidji Lions held their second annual Fall Cash Raffle at the Hampton Inn of Bemidji. Fifteen random $100 prizes were awarded with one $250 consolation prize awarded. The final $5,000 prize was split between the last two names in the drawing. Bill Batchelder and John Liapis were the winners.