The Neilson Place veterans were honored Oct. 20 with a Kentucky Fried Chicken meal and cake. The meal was sponsored by the Harold Baggenstoss VFW 1260 and the Auxiliary. A band of volunteers played and sang. Serving the meals were Don and Janey Haugen, Bruce Malterud, Chuck and Lois Brown, Kelly and Margaret Booge, Ruby Wiese, Duane Bundy, RiCae Wiese and Patty Teufer. The event was organized and hosted by Duane H. Bundy.