Crime report for Oct. 27
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:
Assist
1:54 p.m. Deputies assisted with the arrest of a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female on arrest and detain orders for probation violations at the 11300 block of Chokecherry Drive NE.
Burglary
10:59 a.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 700 block of Bald Eagle Drive SE.
Traffic Stop
2:31 p.m. A 34-year-old male was arrested during a traffic stop at the 4800 block of Birdsview Lane.
Warrant
5:55 p.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 4800 block of Jackpine Road NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:
Assault
8:50 p.m. A 39-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault and a warrant at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.
Harassment
7:32 a.m. Officers received a report from a female who believed she was being stalked because she got a headache when she was near certain people. She could not describe any stalking behavior and was advised.
Warrant
9:57 a.m. Officers arrested a juvenile runaway on a warrant after she was reported to be near a business at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and Irvine Avenue NW.
10:22 p.m. A 37-year-old male was arrested on a warrant after turning himself in at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.