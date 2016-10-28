Search
    Crime report for Oct. 27

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 5:12 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Assist

    1:54 p.m. Deputies assisted with the arrest of a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female on arrest and detain orders for probation violations at the 11300 block of Chokecherry Drive NE.

    Burglary

    10:59 a.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 700 block of Bald Eagle Drive SE.

    Traffic Stop

    2:31 p.m. A 34-year-old male was arrested during a traffic stop at the 4800 block of Birdsview Lane.

    Warrant

    5:55 p.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 4800 block of Jackpine Road NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Assault

    8:50 p.m. A 39-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault and a warrant at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

    Harassment

    7:32 a.m. Officers received a report from a female who believed she was being stalked because she got a headache when she was near certain people. She could not describe any stalking behavior and was advised.

    Warrant

    9:57 a.m. Officers arrested a juvenile runaway on a warrant after she was reported to be near a business at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and Irvine Avenue NW.

    10:22 p.m. A 37-year-old male was arrested on a warrant after turning himself in at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

