Crime report for Oct. 27

Burglary

10:59 a.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 700 block of Bald Eagle Drive SE.

Traffic Stop

2:31 p.m. A 34-year-old male was arrested during a traffic stop at the 4800 block of Birdsview Lane.

Warrant

5:55 p.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 4800 block of Jackpine Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Assault

8:50 p.m. A 39-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault and a warrant at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

Harassment

7:32 a.m. Officers received a report from a female who believed she was being stalked because she got a headache when she was near certain people. She could not describe any stalking behavior and was advised.

Warrant

9:57 a.m. Officers arrested a juvenile runaway on a warrant after she was reported to be near a business at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and Irvine Avenue NW.

10:22 p.m. A 37-year-old male was arrested on a warrant after turning himself in at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.