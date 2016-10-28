Lawyers for Jacob Kinn, 33, requested the evaluation Oct. 20 after Kinn’s behavior changed dramatically. According to court documents, including a request from defense for Kinn’s medical records, Kinn is unable to speak, frequently urinates on himself, does not eat and has lost about 60 pounds.

Kinn used a wheelchair during Friday’s hearing.

Kinn has been held in the jail since he was arrested June 23 and charged with kidnapping the 5-year-old, who disappeared from a mobile home fire June 22 where a woman was found dead. The girl was found safe, and Kinn was charged with criminal sexual conduct on Sept. 16.

Guardianship questions remain

Though a judge signed an order Thursday denying an emergency request to appoint a guardian for Kinn, his mother could still be named his guardian.

Kinn’s mother filed a petition Wednesday to be appointed his guardian due to his recent behavior changes. The petition speculated Kinn may have had a stroke, and expressed concern that he would not be given proper treatment and “be left to die.” An order denying the petition was signed by Judge John Melbye on Thursday morning, but the case was reopened as of Friday morning.

At a separate hearing Friday during which Kinn’s mother was present with an attorney, Melbye explained that the order was meant to deny only the emergency appointment of a guardian without a hearing.

Melbye said a hearing to address the issue will be scheduled for next week.