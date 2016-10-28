Leech Lake chairman shows support for DAPL protesters

“Our Band members stand peacefully in solidarity with those who rightfully believe that the Dakota Access Pipeline will jeopardize water quality and destroy sacred burial sites,” Jackson’s statement reads.

Activists have been protesting the proposed pipeline -- which, if completed, would disrupt land sacred to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and possibly pollute waterways, according to those opposed to the construction.

Local tribes, including White Earth and Red Lake have passed resolutions supporting the protests. Leech Lake so far has not passed a resolution, but Jackson has issued previous statements opposing the pipeline.

“We are concerned by the reports of increasing violence being conducted by law enforcement agencies against our people gathered in peaceful prayerful protection,” Jackson’s Friday statement said. “As Chairman, I intend to work closely with Gov. Dayton and our congressional leaders to encourage them to work with state and federal law enforcement agencies.”