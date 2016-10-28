Blackduck football coach reflects on one-win season

“I thought we played pretty well defensively most of the year with our youth,” said head coach Jeff Volk. “Offensively, we had to get a ground game going in order to successfully pass the football. As the year went on, we did improve on that.”

After graduating more than a dozen seniors last year, Volk knew it would be a challenge to work with some younger players entering the season. This year’s team had half a dozen seniors who served as the majority of the playing experience on the roster.

“The older kids accepted the younger kids and tried to help them out as best they could,” Volk said. “I think everyone got along real well this year (and) we didn’t have any locker room issues or anything like that.”

Despite Blackduck’s solo win against Red Lake early in the season, the Drakes managed to get points on the board against some pretty challenging teams, including in the homecoming game against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (31-14) and the final game of the season against Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (33-32).

“It’s a tough way to end the year but I think the kids, this group of kids have great effort,” Volk continued. “There was no lack of effort...If I had to pick a strength, I would say the kids’ confidence got better as we got toward the end of the year.”

With eight juniors, 13 sophomores and seven freshman, a year of experience should serve the Drakes well next year.

“We’ll gain a year of experience because we have a bunch of young kids (so) we’ll have that coming back for us next year,” said Volk. “I hope a lot of the kids grow up over the year and mature a bit and I think a year of experience is going to help those kids.”

“I just want to make sure I get a thanks out to my assistant coaches for helping all year,” Volk said. “And to the parents...They were there supporting their own kids but they were supporting the other kids as well. We had a good group of fans out there and I just want them to know that as a coaching staff and a team, we did appreciate all the support we got from the fans and family throughout the year.”