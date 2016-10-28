Letter to the editor: Catch A Dream playground says thank you
On behalf of the Catch-A-Dream original committee, and all the members of the community that supported the building, and the restoration of this playground, I would just like to say thank you for restoring it to its original glory!
It is so rewarding to know that there will be many more years, and thousands of children, that will be able to enjoy the playground. That was our intent 25 years ago.
It is still a world class playground and exceeds all safety standards, while giving our children a truly awesome place to play and grow!!
It was, and still is, something our community can take pride in.
Sincerely
Donna Bradseth