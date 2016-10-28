Blackduck Community Library legacy event

Folk singers Curtis and Loretta will “show us their extraordinary vocal harmonies, along with their skill on several stringed instruments,” a release said. Their show is titled “When There’s Good to Be Done” and presents story-songs of courage, resilience, kindness, and determination inspired from stories of real-life people who have overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges, and come out stronger for the journey, the release said.

The Blackduck Public Library is sponsoring this event, which is funded through the statewide Legacy Program, which comes from the Legislature’s 2008 vote to dedicate funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.