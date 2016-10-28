Blackduck’s Hentges awarded Crystal Leaf Award

Blackduck — Valessa Hentges: A garden club “superwoman”, Valessa has volunteered to set up The Root (District News), create program booklets, chair many committees, locate presenters, donate quilts to fundraisers, designed the Blackduck wayside rest garden and provided muscle for numerous other projects.

Cass Lake —Wanda Arenz: Extremely active and consistently volunteers for projects, events, offices and committees — donating her time and energy to educating and giving back to the community.

Bemidji — Cathy and Wally Peck: As established Master Gardeners, both are popular speakers, write articles for the pioneer, involved with county fair, public television and radio programs. One of their primary concerns is pollinator problems and they advocate to alleviate those.

Shevlin — Nancy Ames: She has been an active garden club member for 20 years (serving as an officer in 18 of those) and assisting with numerous projects plus flower shows at the district and county levels. She is addicted to flower gardening!

Park Rapids — Margie Hoff: The heart of the garden club! This is a lifetime achievement award for decades of volunteering for projects, presenting, serving officer positions and on committees, earning 4 grand champions and dozens of ribbons at the district and county fair plus being our “walking encyclopedia on plants”.