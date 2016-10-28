Search
    BUSINESS: Strong showing for Blackduck Chamber banquet

    By Audrey Zimmerman Today at 12:22 p.m.

    The 16th annual Blackduck Chamber of Commerce Fall Banquet, held Monday night at Pour Willie’s in Tenstrike, had an impressive turnout of Chamber and community members.

    “It’s always good to see fellow members and community members around,” said Chamber president Orlando Alamano.

    “It’s pretty encouraging to see some of the newer businesses and new faces...obviously with the addition of new businesses and changing businesses in the last few years, it’s nice to see people are getting out and about and Blackduck is thriving.”

    The banquet kicked off with a social hour before a dinner of pork loin or walleye, which was then followed by the opportunity to win various donated door prizes, including apparel and gift certificates.

    “The banquet really came to as an opportunity to get people together,” Alamano said.

    “There’s always some games incorporated just to have people let loose, visit and network. Games are always a big part of it (and) it really brings out the competitive side of everyone.”

     
    Audrey Zimmerman

    Audrey Zimmerman is a reporter for the Blackduck American, covering everything from high school sports to City Council meetings. She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in May 2015 and joined the Pioneer staff the following February. She also contributes to the Pioneer, reporting on local goings-on and events. 

    azimmerman@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9795
