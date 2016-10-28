BUSINESS: Strong showing for Blackduck Chamber banquet

“It’s always good to see fellow members and community members around,” said Chamber president Orlando Alamano.

“It’s pretty encouraging to see some of the newer businesses and new faces...obviously with the addition of new businesses and changing businesses in the last few years, it’s nice to see people are getting out and about and Blackduck is thriving.”

The banquet kicked off with a social hour before a dinner of pork loin or walleye, which was then followed by the opportunity to win various donated door prizes, including apparel and gift certificates.

“The banquet really came to as an opportunity to get people together,” Alamano said.

“There’s always some games incorporated just to have people let loose, visit and network. Games are always a big part of it (and) it really brings out the competitive side of everyone.”