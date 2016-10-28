“A lot of times when people enroll at an early age, they stay in your district,” Lundin said. “Obviously, we’d like to have all the kids we have stay here. We don’t want kids to open enroll out and go other places. We’ve been fortunate to stay on the upside of open enrollment.”

With only 39 students, this year’s senior class is the smallest in the high school, said Lundin. Most of the other high school classes range between 40 to 50 students.

“We knew there would be an enrollment drop after last year’s graduating class,” he said. “For us to be at 611 is great, (and) we actually had quite a few students that came in and helped our enrollment numbers.”

“I don’t have any significant data that says there’s going to be a drastic drop that we’re preparing for,” said Lundin. “Declining enrollment in rural areas is a statewide issue...Our numbers in Blackduck have gone down but there’s a lot of factors. I’d say for the most part, in comparison, we’re in really good shape and financially, the district is in good shape.”

The most drastic drop came during the 2015-16 school year when 643 students were enrolled in September but only 606 remained by June.

Lundin attributes the drops to different factors, such as Blackduck being a relatively transient area or families deciding to have fewer children.

With the introduction of the pre-kindergarten program, registration numbers have increased with the addition of 21 new students.

“For a town of about 700 people, to have more than 600 kids in the school is great,” Lundin said.