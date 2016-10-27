Leslie Treuer snaps a photo of her dog Zöe, a Brussels Griffon, Thursday during the city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department Bark ‘N’ Boo event held at the Nymore Dog Park. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 1 / 3
Isabella Anderson, with the help of her parents Todd and Beth, puts the finish touches on her dog Lucy’s horse costume Thursday during the city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department Bark ‘N’ Boo event held at the Nymore Dog Park. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 2 / 3
Amanda Nelson pets her dog Copenhagen, who was dressed up as Elliot from the movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” Thursday during the city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department Bark ‘N’ Boo event held at the Nymore Dog Park. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 3 / 3
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department held Bark ‘N’ Boo event Thursday at the Nymore Dog Park.
