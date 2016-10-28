Painting class scheduled Nov. 5
BEMIDJI -- Kitty Ryan, local artist and art teacher, will guide students in an acrylic painting of a floating water lotus during a painting class held from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Headwaters School of Music and the Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.
All painting supplies and snacks will be provided. If participants choose, they may bring their own bottle of wine to enjoy while they paint. Cost is $40. No experience is necessary, but participants must be 21 years of age. For more information,call (218) 444-5606.