Musical program set for Nov. 4 at Library

Curtis Teague and Loretta Simonet are known for their vocal harmonies, along with their skill on several stringed instruments, including folk harp, mandocello, guitars, and clawhammer banjo, officials said in a release. ““When There’s Good to Be Done” presents story-songs of courage, resilience, kindness, and determination inspired from stories of real life people who have overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges in their lives, and come out stronger for the journey,” the release said.

The event is a Legacy Program funded in part or in whole with money from the 2008 vote that dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage. For the complete schedule of Legacy-funded events, visit www.krls.org and click on Legacy Events.