Federal Dam man remains missing after canoe found capsized

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the overturned canoe on the east side of Leech Lake in the Sugar Point area at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office determined that the missing person was a 66-year-old Federal Dam man after receiving information from neighbors and family members, Burch said. He could not release the name of the man.

Burch said the northern part of Leech Lake near Sugar Point has been searched and that the sheriff’s office will “expand searches as needed.”