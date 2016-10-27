Petition to appoint guardian for accused kidnapper denied

Judge John Melbye denied the petition Thursday morning.

Lawyers for Kinn, 33, filed a motion Oct. 19 requesting Kinn’s medical records after discovering he had been taken to the hospital.

According to the petition to appoint an emergency limited guardian, Kinn was found unresponsive Oct. 5 and hospitalized. The petition also states that his weight dropped from 190 pounds to 130 pounds, that he cannot eat, speak or toilet himself, that his skin is jaundiced and that his lips are swollen and purple.

The petition speculates that Kinn may have had a stroke, and says, “Petitioner fears he will not receive treatment and will be left to die.”

A probation violation hearing scheduled for Thursday was cancelled, though an omnibus hearing dealing with the kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct remains set for Friday.

Kinn has been held in the Beltrami County Jail since his arrest June 23. He was charged in June with kidnapping the child, who disappeared from a mobile home fire June 22, where a woman was found dead underneath a mattress with her arms bound. The girl was found alive on property belonging to Kinn’s brother.

Kinn was able to stand and appeared responsive Sept. 16 when he appeared in court and was charged with criminal sexual conduct.