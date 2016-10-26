Area Halloween, fall festival events scheduled

• The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host the Boo Bash from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at City Park Multi Use Building, located across the parking lot from the Curling Club. The Boo Bash is a family Halloween party geared toward participants 10 years of age and younger. There will be games, prizes and pizza at the event. Cost is $5. Pre-register to be guaranteed a pumpkin to decorate.For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850.

• Northern School's Fall Carnival is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the school, 8711 Irvine Ave. NW. Event will feature games and prizes, face painting, pizza, popcorn, cotton candy and raffle drawings.

• Nightscreams in Bena, annual haunted attraction event at Big Winnie Store and Campground, including Haunted House and Haunted Trail through the forest. Open Friday-Monday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7. Behind the Big Winnie Store along U.S. Highway 2 in Bena.

• RP Broadcasting will host Treat Street, trick or treating, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bemidji High School, 2900 Division Street W. Tickets are free but required and are available at Pets Plus, Perkins, Downtown Meats, Green Mill, Medsave Family Pharmacy, First National Bank Bemidji, Carquest, McDonalds, Midnight Sun Pools and Spas, Bob Lowth Ford, Marketplace Foods, Pet Zone, Sintec Audio, Anytime Fitness, Dickies BBQ, Seven Clans Red Lake and Restaurant 71. For more information, visit kkbj.com/ or call (218)751-7777.

• The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host the Boo Dash 5k fun run or walk Saturday at the City Park Montebello Ski Trail. Registration will begin at 9 a.m, followed by the race start at 10 a.m. Cost if $15, for pre-register and $20 on the day of the race. Costumes are strongly encouraged. All pre-registered participants will receive a T-shirt. For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For any questions, call (218) 333-1850.

• The Covenant Church in Bemidji, 5405 Hart Lane NW, is holdings its S.H.I.N.E. Carnival, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday featuring hot dogs, candy, inflatable games, face painting, games, prizes and photos. Cost is $3 per child or $10 per family.

• The Horse Fever Club is hosting a Haunted Forest and Haunted Hay Rides, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Directions are to take Becida County Road (County Road 7) south off Division Street for 7.5 miles. The Haunted Forest is between Hubbard County 3 and Hubbard County 9 on the east side of the road.

• Halloween Show at Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW, Bemidji. Live music and costume contest. 7 p.m. Bands include: The Sticky Lifters, The Incepticons, Corey Medina and Brothers.

• Sanford Bagley is hosting its annual Halloween event, Haunted Hallways from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Sanford Bagley Medical Center, 203 Fourth St. NW in Bagley. The entrance to the event is at the back of the hospital. Admission is free and children of all ages are welcome to attend. For more information about Haunted Hallways, contact Sanford Bagley at (218) 694-6501.

• Sweet Treat Shelter at Farm By The Lake. Local businesses will, for the third year, be set up at Farm By The Lake (Bagley) in the picnic shelter to provide a safe and fun-filled Halloween experience for children. Candy handout will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. A costume contest starts at 6 p.m. Contest age categories are ages 0-5, 6-10 with cash prizes to be awarded.

• Choice Therapy will host its annual Halloween party from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at Choice Therapy, 3835 Supreme Court NW, Suite 2. There is no cost to participate. Children and their parents are welcome to participate in games, candy and fun. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to come in costume. For more information, call (218) 444-8280.

• BSU's annual student-hosted trick-or-treating event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in Oak, Pine, Tamarack, Linden and Birch residence halls on the BSU campus. Many floors will be decorated in Halloween themes for the event, with students participating in costumes of their own. The activity is free and open to everyone. Trick or treaters can stop by the front desk of each hall for lists of participating rooms, which will be marked with an orange 'Trick or Treat' tag. Some lobbies and lounges will feature games and prizes for children along with snacks for their families.

• Treats for Tots from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will be held at three locations on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.: the Event Center at Northern Lights Casino in Walker; the Boys & Girls Club in Cass Lake and Morse Town Hall in Deer River.

To have an event listed, email news@bemidjipioneer.com.