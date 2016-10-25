On Nov. 3, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 3, the food shelf is invite guests to the Bemidji Eagles Club for a roast turkey dinner, a silent auction and a dance with music by After Five. Tickets for the event are now available and all proceeds will go toward farming more fresh vegetables for the food shelf.

"It's now in its third growing season and this is the first ever fundraiser we're having for it," Jack Judkins, vice president of the Food Shelf Board of Directors, said of the Farm project. "We've grown 24,000 pounds of food through the FARM so far, and it's all been contributed to the food shelf."

So far, the Farm project has been funded through grants that have helped get it off the ground. Moving forward, more fundraising is necessary to sustain the project, he said.

"We've purposely stayed away from soliciting donations from people who already support the food shelf, we don't want competition between the two," Judkins said. "Instead, we thought we would try this Harvest Ball at the Eagles Club. This is an attempt to help the Farm stand on its own."

On a seasonal basis, the Farm grows vegetables such as potatoes, carrots, onions, cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli. Judkins said expenses for the project include seeds, fertilizers, chemicals that are used sparingly and fuel.

Tickets for the event are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12-years-old and younger. According to Judkins, 250 meal tickets are available and if they're all sold, along with the silent auction, the Food Shelf is expecting to raise $2,000 to $3,000.

"The money that we raise is going to be used to support our next growing season," Judkins said. "So far, it's absolutely been a success. Food shelves all across the United States struggle to have fresh fruits and vegetables. We're grateful to get the produce from grocery stores, but it's after it's reached its shelf life. We go through it and make sure it's still reasonably good and compost what we can't use. What comes from our own farm, though, is picked out of the ground that day, so it's very high quality."

In total, the 24,000 pounds of food from the Farm contributed to the 850,000 pounds given to more than 3,000 families in the past year at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

"The families that are coming through are responding really well to the fact that they're getting fresh produce," Judkins said. "This is a really innovative project for a food shelf. There are very few in Minnesota that have a large scale farm project attached to them."

The Bemidji Eagles Club is located at 1270 Neilson Avenue Southeast. Tickets for the Harvest Ball can be purchased at the following locations:

Iverson Corner Drug at 408 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Lueken's Village Foods at 609 Washington Ave. S and 1171 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Harmony Natural Foods Co-op at 302 Irvine Ave. NW.

Ink Spot Press at 502 Third St. NW.

Bemidji Cooperative Association at 320 Third St. NW.

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE.

Tickets are also available at the door the day of the event. For more information, visit www.bemidjifoodshelf.org.

