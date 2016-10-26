LLTC hosts “Across the Universe” science night
CASS LAKE -- The Leech Lake Tribal College STEM department will host the second annual “Across the Universe” science night from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the college, 6945 Little Wolf Road NW in Cass Lake. The event is open to the community.
The schedule is as follows:
5 p.m. Lasagna Feast in Drum Room, Oak Hall.
5:45 p.m. Rocket Launch
6 p.m. “Not Huggable Critters” featuring snakes, lizards, hedgehogs and tarantulas.
- 6:50 p.m. Fun science and math activities for families