Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

UPDATED: Jury finds Rossbach guilty

    LLTC hosts “Across the Universe” science night

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 7:03 a.m.

    CASS LAKE -- The Leech Lake Tribal College STEM department will host the second annual “Across the Universe” science night from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the college, 6945 Little Wolf Road NW in Cass Lake. The event is open to the community.

    The schedule is as follows:

    • 5 p.m. Lasagna Feast in Drum Room, Oak Hall.

    • 5:45 p.m. Rocket Launch

    • 6 p.m.  “Not Huggable Critters” featuring snakes, lizards, hedgehogs and tarantulas.

    • 6:50 p.m. Fun science and math activities for families
    Explore related topics:Newslocal
    Advertisement