BSU Honors lecture series continues Thursday

Swain’s lecture will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in Hagg-Sauer Hall room 107 on the BSU campus. Honors Council lectures are free and open to all. Ælfric of Eynsham, an Anglo-Saxon monk who lived from approximately 955-1010 AD, was a prolific author who wrote traditional pastoral and educational pieces in both Old English and Latin and was an early translator of Bible verses from Latin into English. Swain’s lecture will explore his work and examine how surviving Old English poetry may have influenced his writing, a release said.