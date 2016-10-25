Crime report for Oct. 24

Recommended for you

8:23 a.m. Report of theft from an employee in the 100 block of Peaceful Meadow Lane SE.

2:30 p.m. Theft of farm equipment reported west of Nebish.

3:30 p.m. Theft of deer stand and climbing sticks reported in the 10000 block of Faith Drive NW.

Warrant

2:09 p.m. A 22-year-old female was transported from Leech Lake Tribal Police to Beltrami County on a warrant.

2:12 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested on outstanding warrant in the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

Accidents

12:06 p.m. A car vs. deer accident was reported on Becida Road SW.

Assault

2:45 a.m. A 41-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault in the 14000 block of Gull Lake Loop Road NW.

Suspicious

1:07 a.m. A deputy checked on an unlicensed driver in the 400 block of Roosevelt Road SE; 4 people, ages 24, 28, 22 and 31, arrested on miscellaneous charges.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls on DAY.

Accident

2:28 p.m. A two-vehicle accident with no injuries was reported in the 400 block of Bemidji Avenue NW.

7:33 p.m. Report of damage to a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of America Avenue NW.

Warrant

3:21 p.m. A 61-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 2500 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

7:12 p.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a disorderly conduct call in the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

Theft

7:23 a.m. Report of theft of firewood from the 900 block of America Avenue NW.

8:04 a.m. Report of theft from vehicle in the 600 block of Lake Avenue NE.