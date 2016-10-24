“It’s where we come together to worship,” said longtime parishioner Gloria Phelps. “It’s a group of people that care about each other and watch over each other.”

Church members have monthly dinners, help Bemidji Community Food Shelf shoppers, buy gifts for needy children during the holidays, and bring Meals on Wheels to the homebound or recently hospitalized.

Phelps, who was confirmed at First Presbyterian in 1950 and married here in 1958, said she’s known many fellow parishioners her whole life.

“They’re my church family,” she said.

The progenitor of that family is Rev. Sam Blair, who took a train to Walker, Minn., then hiked and canoed his way up to Bemidji in the spring of 1896. In a “historical sketch” of his missionary efforts, Blair says he held the first-ever religious service in Bemidji the same night he arrived in town.

“The next morning, when standing on the shore of Lake Bemidji, a voice seemed to say to me, ‘you will some day see a city here with a population of at least 12,000,’” he recalled. It was a bold but, perhaps, well-founded prediction at the time: the 1900 U.S. Census lists the entire population of Beltrami County at just 11,000 people -- a figure that is still considerably higher than the 802 people counted in the census of 1890. Churchgoers put the Village of Bemidji’s population at 200.

Blair came from the Duluth Presbytery to start a Sunday school here at the behest of a Brainerd couple who had moved up earlier.

“One thing lead to another,” as Phelps put it, and he founded the church proper.

“Wives and mothers in the little community, already uneasy about their nearness to the wilderness became even more worried about the loggers who came out of it,” the church’s website reads, describing a town replete with saloons and brothels. “Something had to be done.”

Phelps said the church’s first services were held in a tent. In 1897, a gleaming white church was built where First Presbyterian sits today. Pastors like Joseph Zoll and Frank Higgins preached to Bemidji-area lumberjacks and other townspeople, collecting colorful nicknames like “Sky Pilots” and “Apostles of the Pines” as they practiced their faith.

Higgins spent his Sundays in the pulpit in Bemidji and his weekdays in area logging camps.

“As the camps moved farther north it became increasingly difficult for him to get back to Bemidji in time for the Sunday services,” the church’s website says of Higgins. “He gave up snowshoes for a dog team during the winters, but eventually the time came when he could not get back to Bemidji in time and the church was without its Sunday sermon. Given a choice between the loggers and the church, Higgins chose the loggers who, he reasoned, had no one else.”

The voice Blair said he heard that morning over a century ago has been proven correct: Bemidji’s population has steadily increased to an estimated 15,000 people in 2015, and the city has added a university, a hospital, and become a regional hub for businesses and tourists.

First Presbyterian’s congregation has outlasted the administrations of 21 U.S. presidents, 28 state governors, and dozens of mayors and city council members. It has persevered through the Great Depression and two world wars.

“The race toward righteousness always costs,” Rev. Lester Warford told his congregation at the height of World War I, when most of the church’s young men were doughboys fighting and dying in Europe. “Now the trail of civilization is sprinkled with blood, and all its fairest temples are built on heroic spirits who were willing to pay, are paying...We can not forget the Bible tells us it is at times of great events, great calamities, or great sorrows that we feel the peculiar vividness of God’s presence.”

The original church was replaced in 1928 and the new building still stands on the corner of Fifth Street and Minnesota Avenue. A weathered bronze plaque dedicated to Blair sits near its front door.

It’s the same building where Joan Forbes married her husband Joe in 1961, and where their two children were married a few decades later. Forbes said she values the people in the congregation and the church’s committees, and that she converted to Presbyterianism to marry her husband.

Churches across the country are grappling with a steady decrease in membership and attendance, though. Phelps said the church’s membership is 140-something people - about half the size it was in the ‘80s.

“We’re very active with helping within the community, even though we have a small number,” Phelps said.

The church’s anniversary celebration is scheduled next Sunday, Oct. 30, at the church, 501 Minnesota Ave., Bemidji. Worship is scheduled at 10 a.m., and a reception and historical displays are scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.