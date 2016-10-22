That will change next week, though, when Wernberg retires, putting a cap on a storied career in dispatch.

Working the phones and radios for law enforcement wasn't the original plan for the 66-year-old, though. Born and raised in southern Minnesota, Wernberg came to the area after high school and earned her degree from BSU to teach high school English while also getting a minor in psychology.

But when she graduated, teaching jobs were in short supply. So, Wernberg went another route.

"While in college, I worked three jobs, one of them was at a restaurant where I got to know the officers who stopped in," she said. "After graduating, there was an opening at the Bemidji Police Department and so I applied and was hired."

After stepping into the dispatching world, Wernberg never strayed from the career. As a result, she experienced a wide range of situations and emergencies for the next four decades.

"There have been many difficult calls and heartbreaking calls," said Wernberg, who's been active in dispatching law enforcement, the area SWAT team and rescue operations.

"Every call starts with us," Wernberg said. "We've had suicides, domestic assaults and people dying in crashes. Everyone of them involves something sad."

One of the most memorable situations for Wernberg was the day of the 2005 Red Lake shootings.

"That was a particularly tough time for everybody, it went on for quite some time and was very difficult," Wernberg said. "On that day, Red Lake dispatch was overwhelmed, so many people were calling and their phones were rolling to us because there were so many.

"We have a policy, if we have a 911 call with weapons, especially at a school, we keep them on the phone," Wernberg said. "One of the calls rolled to us and we kept them on the line for an hour and a half just to get a sense of what was going on. We went up there later and helped them with dispatch, too."

During those times, Wernberg said the staff in 911 communications is mainly focused on prioritizing every call that comes to their desk.

"Organizing in a time like that comes from experience, training and focusing on what's going on. You focus on what you have, keeping the person on the line, while at the same time working on other operations," Wernberg said. "If you walk into dispatch, you may see us on the emergency phone, on our non-emergency phone and talking on the radio. It's like juggling."

"That's an important trait that everybody who works in this field has to develop, the ability to set aside your emotions and be able to focus on what the mission is and deal with prioritizing what's important," said Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp. "Beryl has that ability, to focus on the issues and assign resources to take care of what needs to get done. She also has a rolodex memory of resources and people she could reach out to and contact when they were required."

Another time where those types of abilities were called upon happened recently when two children went missing in the county this past spring. The result was a search party organized overnight who were able to find the two boys safe by noon the next day.

"That was a lot of hours spent, and you don't even think about how much time is going by," Wernberg said. "I worked until 5 a.m., slept an hour and then came back. What you're thinking through all of it is where the location for the staging area is going to be, making sure the media is updated and taking care of your searchers. It's one step at a time."

A career of changes

While emergency calls were always consistent throughout Wernberg's four decades in dispatching, where she worked and who she worked for changed over the years. When she first started, Wernberg worked for the Bemidji Police Department and was stationed at the former City Hall, a building that has since been torn down and replaced with the current facility.

"At that point, the Sheriff's office was where the jail is now and another dispatch was located there. A few years later the city decided to get out of the dispatch ‘business,’ so our operations were moved there, too," Wernberg said. "We had one main phone, a teletype that we had to feed ticker tape through and a single red phone for the fire department."

Over the years, the technology changed allowing for more phones and eventually computer equipment.

"After a while we had phones that had buttons for the different cities and 911 capabilities, but we still had paper maps at that point," Wernberg said. "Then, they built the new jail and we had a different office where we got a new 911 system, but we were still using recipe cards, everything was on paper at that point."

The next step was getting computers and software, which grew into the systems and multiple monitors the dispatch center has now.

Regardless of the technology, though, Wernberg said there are key aspects that one has to bring into the world of 911 communications.

"Your passion has to be caring for people and taking care of people, providing the help that they need," Wernberg said. "You have to focus on working with the public and also possess a multi-tasking ability."

"That kind of service to the public that she has is really going to be missed when she retires," Hodapp said. "We appreciate the fact that she's done so well in training the next generation of employees that will be stepping in to serve in her place."

"I think we might be lost without her," said dispatcher Ashlan Barthorpe. "I've grown so much since I've started working in this office because I have a boss with a great work ethic. She's very caring and puts effort into their employees' well being."

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Beryl," dispatcher Janice Sigane said. "She's a fantastic supervisor, it's been a privilege to work with her all these years and I will miss her dearly."

"I'd like to say that the citizens of the county have been unbelievably well served by Beryl for the last 42 years. She's been dedicated to public safety and the community," Hodapp said. "She's really had her heart in service to the residents."

In her retirement, Wernberg said she first plans to go deer hunting without her pager on and also spend more time with her family.

"I'm always happy to see someone leave when they're healthy and at the pinnacle of their career, where they can enjoy spending time with their grandchildren and have a thoroughly enjoyable retirement," Hodapp said.