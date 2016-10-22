"This is advocacy, in this room," Joe Johnson, whose FATHER Project helps Northern Minnesota dads with case management, parenting and employment, told a room of about 40 conference attendees. "This is an opportunity for support for one another, and to know that we're going out there and making a difference in this world."

Community health workers are "trusted, knowledgeable frontline health personnel" who "bridge cultural and linguistic barriers" and promote access to health care, according to the Minnesota Community Health Worker Alliance. They provide some direct services, provide "culturally appropriate health information to clients and providers" and "assist in navigating the health and human services system."

The conference included presentations about community health worker successes, resources for supervisors and "Successful Implementation of CHWs in a Rural Community Dental Clinic," where presenter Jeanne Larson said "access to care" constitutes about 10 percent of total "determinants of health." Social and economic factors are 40 percent.

Larson is the executive director of Bemidji's Northern Dental Access Center, which offers dental services to people enrolled in medical assistance programs like MinnesotaCare, a health care program for low-income Minnesotans.

The center emphasizes "cultural competence," Larson said, and its network of dentists—a mix of volunteers and paid contractors—and support staff strive to "meet people where they're at" rather than lecture them about, say, the hazards of smoking.

"Sometimes, a patient just knowing somebody really cares enough to sit down and explain the treatment plan or sit down and ask about your child care issues or whether or not you can get fuel assistance," Larson told attendees. "Having that person face to face in an unintimidating conversation, truly say that we care, that actually helps them invest more in their own health."

Larson and Johnson both emphasized their organization's economic sustainability and returns on investment.

"Philanthropy is not a healthcare system," Larson said.